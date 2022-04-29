Kareena styles casual denim shorts with white shirt as she hosts Soha and Kunal Khemu

On Monday, the Kapoor-Khan clan stepped out in style. Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were photographed with their elder son Taimur Ali Khan as the trio arrived at an event. The event was held to promote Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s new book, and the trio certainly didn’t let their family down. From Taimur posing with the book to Kareena-Saif giving it their all, the promotional event was all kinds of success. But later yesterday night, the family decided to unwind with a cosy dinner get-together.

It’s no news that Kareena loves to host her friends and family members. And yesterday night was another addition to Kareena’s gorgeous dinner gatherings. Kareena hosted her sister-in-law Soha and her husband Kunal for drinks and dinner, and the result is a gorgeous photograph apart from their bucket of memories.

In the photo shared on Kareena’s Instagram story, the actress was seen wearing a loose white shirt paired with denim shorts while Saif sported his signature kurta-pyjama look. Kunal looked dapper in a green t-shirt while Soha looked pretty in a floral print dress.

Taking to social media, Kareena offered fans a glimpse of her dinner night. “Best crew,” she wrote as she shared the photo.

The actress, meanwhile, had hit the news on Monday for her casual yet chic look. The Heroine actress rocked a loose white shirt with pants and rounded off her look with elegant jewellery. She was all smiles as she posed with Saif for the paparazzi. Kareena even got Taimur in the frame for some adorable clicks.

Kareena will next star in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, has been helmed by Advait Chandan. The actress will also be a part of Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht among other projects.