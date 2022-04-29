PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case released on bail

A local court in Islamabad on Thursday released two lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allegedly involved in attacking the Sindh House on bail against the surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each. PTI Members of the National Assembly Attaullah Niazi and Faheem were arrested on Tuesday after the cancellation of their interim bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Sindh House attack case. Following their arrest, Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Inam Ullah had sent them to jail on a 14-day judicial remand on Wednesday. However, their lawyers had moved bail petitions on the same day which were approved by the court on the second day of hearing.