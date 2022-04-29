Willow recalls having to forgive Jada for downplaying her anxiety struggle

Willow Smith is bringing her experience with anxiety to the table. In the latest episode of Red Table Talk, premiering April 27, the “Whip My Hair” singer, 21, sat down to have an open conversation with Ireland Baldwin, 26. During their chat, Willow and Ireland opened up about grappling with their personal struggles as kids growing up in the public eye.? ?For Willow, she explained that her mom didn’t relate to her disorder right away during her younger years. “It was rough,” she shared. “I feel like when I was growing up, she didn’t understand my anxiety. Because she, growing up, had seen her friends die-she had been through so much stuff that my issues, to her, kind of felt like….”? ?”And that was very frustrating for me as a child,” Willow continued. “Because I was like, ‘How can you not see my internal and emotional struggle?'”

But once they sat down for a heart-to-heart, the actress realised just how much she related to what her daughter was going through.? ?”Recently, we had a talk, and she was like, ‘I never knew that I actually experienced anxiety,'” Willow revealed. “And she was pushing it down for so many years, like she had no idea. So, I had to forgive her a little bit for being like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah…I get it, but it’s really not that bad.'”

For Ireland, her battles extended beyond anxiety as she dealt with an eating disorder and struggles with alcohol and prescription drugs.? ?”I’ve been through so much before I really got help,” the model told Willow. “I was in a really abusive relationship, and I did go to a treatment centre…and for so long, I didn’t wanna call it just like I didn’t wanna call my anxiety-anxiety.”

Ireland added, “I need to overcome everything that I had been through and rid myself of all the pain I locked away in an unreachable place.” This episode of Red Table Talk aired on Wednesday on Facebook Watch.