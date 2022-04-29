Kim Kardashian addresses Photoshopped Disneyland pics and Pete Davidson’s jawline

This is not a case for the FBI because Kim Kardashian has invited you into her circle of truth. The SKIMS founder is continuing to offer explanations in response to additional claims that she’s photoshopped some of her pics, including images of her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Her comments come a day after she dismissed allegations that she altered photos of herself to remove her belly button as “dumb.” “I didn’t realise how much you guys were going to enjoy my Photoshop post,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story on April 27. “If you thought that was good I have so much more… This is fun.”

On April 11, Kim shared photos of herself and Pete looking cosy at a late-night dinner following the Kardashians season one premiere. In response to a headline claiming she appeared “to Photoshop Pete Davidson’s nose and jawline,” Kim responded, “Hmmm…I guess Pete’s jawline is snatched! Snatched to the point u guys thought I photoshopped it!!! One pic he’s laughing in mid convo! Wait I did add a grainy filter tho.”

She then shared a video of Pete kissing her on the lips at the dinner, writing, “How do you photoshop a live photo? Asking for a friend.”

“Ok guys I do have a photo shop confession while we are safe here in the circle in the truth…” Kim continued. She then shared a headline about how a TikToker went viral for claiming that the reality star posted a Photoshopped photo last December. The pic in question depicts her daughter Chicago West, 4, standing with Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson at Disneyland. When earlier this month Khloe declared that her child’s recent birthday trip to the theme park was True’s “first time” there, the Internet had the receipts ready. Khloe’s response? “Welllppp, I f–ked this one up.” Now Kim has weighed in. “Ugh, this one needs some serious explaining…” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “OK OK soooo you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned out!”

Kim them posted what she said was the original photo, which shows Chicago with Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster, also 4. “The original pics were Stormi!” Kim wrote. “However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly.”

Kim continued, “It wasn’t the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that! You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul and I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you True for taking one for the team! I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal if you own mom questioned if I snuck her to a Disneyland for the first time.”