Sharjeel greets newly-elected body of SJC

Sindh Information Minister SharjeelInamMemon on Thursday congratulated newly elected body of Sindh Journalists Council (SJC). In a statement, the provincial minister has greeted Rafiq Bhutto on being elected as the patron of SJC while President Qazi Zulfiqar, Senior Vice President Syed MunawarAlam, Vice President Najibullah, General Secretary ShahidSial, Joint Secretary AsadArain and others on their election in the body of SJC. He said that SJC is working hard to solve the problems of journalists and it is hoped that the newly elected body will continue its struggle for the welfare and protection of rights of journalists. He said that Sindh government has taken all possible steps for the welfare of journalists and strengthening of journalist organizations. We will continue to extend all possible cooperation in this regard.