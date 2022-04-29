5,000 security personnel deployed for Jumat-ul-Wida

At the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, security arrangements have been completed in all the districts of the province for the 27th night of Ramadan, Jumu’ah-ul-Wida ‘and Al-Quds Day rallies. All available resources are being utilized for the security of all religious places including mosques, imambargahs and shrines. IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan while instructing CCPO Lahore including all RPOs and DPOs of province to monitor security arrangements said that the number of Dolphin, Peru and Patrol teams in the vicinity of sensitive religious places must be increased. He also stressed upon full use of modern technology during security arrangements. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that during security arrangements, police teams should maintain close coordination with Special Branch, CTD and other law enforcement agencies. He directed the supervisory officers to go out in the field and inspect the security arrangements while ensuring continuous monitoring of sensitive places by the Safe City Authority and Central Police Office.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that more than 30,000 officers, personnel and volunteers would be on duty to provide security for the 27th night of Ramadan, Jumat-ul-Wida and Yom-ul-Quds rallies across the province. 28019 religious gatherings and 108 rallies will be held on the occasion of Al-Quds Day. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that 240 Gazetted Officers and more than 30,000 personnel, national volunteers and police personnel will perform security duties and 114 walk-through gates, 9,151 metal detectors and 4,076 CCTV cameras will also used at sensitive locations on JumatulWida. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that 5057 gatherings of Jumat-ul-Wida ‘and 03 rallies of Al-Quds Day will be held in Lahore for the security of which 41 Gazetted officers and more than 5000 personnel will be deployed for security purpose. According to spokesperson Punjab Police, all the personnel on security duty have been given effective briefing on the sensitivity of duty so that they could perform their duties in better way. He further said that the process of checking vehicles and passengers at all inter-provincial and inter-district check posts of Punjab has been made more efficient and all possible measures would be taken to protect the lives and property of the citizens.