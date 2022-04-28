A petition moved in SHC against removal of 200 names from ECL

KARACHI: A petition was filed before the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday challenging the removal of more than 200 names including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The context of the petitioner stated that the previous govt had placed their names on ECL on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The plea stated, “The new government excluded names of more than 200 people from ECL despite pending inquires and high profile cases,”

“Names of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, and others were too placed on ECL on court orders, but the new govt removed them from exit control list without court’s permission,” the plea further stated.

SHC judge Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro reserved the verdict over the maintainability of plea.

It is to be noted that the names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Zardari, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Faryal Tapur, and other more than 100 names of important political personalities were recently removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) by the interior ministry.