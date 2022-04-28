Johnny Depp doodles with marker, colouring pencils amid courtroom boredom

In the midst of protracted hearing sessions in a Virginia court, Johnny Depp has turned to art.

As the jury and he awaited testimony, the 58-year-old actor was seen doodling several times.

Depp is shown showcasing his sketches of a person’s face to attorney Benjamin Chew in a viral TikTok video from Tuesday. This occurred as the courtroom awaited the virtual arrival of Depp’s island estate manager, Tara Roberts.

On Wednesday, the star was captured doodling again, this time using purple and pink markers.

Depp has sued ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation after she admitted to being a victim of domestic abuse in an op-ed for the Washington Post.