Eid shopping reaches its peak ahead of Chand Raat

PESHAWAR: The readymade garments, bangles and Peshawari Chappal outlets have attracted a large number of people including youth and girls in the city markets selecting appropriate items for themselves and loved ones ahead of Eid ul Fitr celebrations.

Like other cities and towns of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Eid’s shopping activities reached to peak in Peshawar where people, youth and girls thronged to shopping arcades and markets to buy appropriate stitched garments, shoes and bangles to avoid the rush on Chand Raat.

Stitched Shalwar Kameez, Kurata shirts especially of lawn and cotton prints, varieties of bangles and Peshawari and Carsadda Chappals are dominating the city’s fashion markets and shopping arcades.

Following prices discounts on most locally made footwear and stitched cloths in Peshawar as a special Eid offer, most residents of nearby districts including Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Kohat, Swabi, Mohmand and Bajaur districts are visiting Qissa Khwani, Jahangira Mohalla and adjoining cloth markets, garments and shoe shops to buy their favorite lawns and cotton prints, which was hardly seen in the past.

Most families are taking keen interest in buying of stitched Shalwar Kameez and Kurta, cotton and lawn readymade garments besides henna and artificial ornaments. Yasir Khan, a tailor in Faqirabad and fashion designer in Jahingirabad, Shafi Market, Cantonment and Hayatabad told that the girls and ladies aged 18 to 35 are taking keen interest in Shalwar kameez and Kurta, artificial jewellery and henna on this Eid after significant reduction in coronavirus cases.

“I have hired extra labour working till Sehri to fulfill my customers placed Eid orders,’’ he said adding new booking has been closed. He said an increase in shop rents, labour, load shedding and fabrics materials are major reasons behind the hike in tailors’ charges.

Shalwar Kameez with leather-made Peshawari Chappal had widely been recognized as the symbol of traditions and culture in Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where the majority of people prefer it on Eid and other festivities. Peshawari Chappal has made deep inroads in Pakhtoon society and is also being used in wedding and engagement ceremonies.

Great rush of girls is being witnessed on henna stalls ahead of Chand Raat. The vendors’ shopkeepers also came out in large number by earning two times high this year due to significant improvement in coronavirus situation.