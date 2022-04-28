Indian troops martyr two youth in Pulwama     

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday morning, local forces in their act of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) martyred two youth in Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the paramilitary forces during a cordon and search operation in the Mitrigam area of the district also martyred an engineering student, Aijaz Ahmed.

The authorities suspended the mobile internet services in Pulwama district while the operation which was launched on Wednesday was going on till the last reports came in.

Earlier, an Indian paramilitary policeman was injured in an attack in the area.