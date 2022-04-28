Bangladesh recall Nayeem for injured Mehidy

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Wednesday recalled off-spinner Nayeem Hasan to replace injured all-rounder Mehidy Hasan for the first Test against Sri Lanka next month.

Nayeem played the last of his seven Tests against the West Indies in 2021 and has claimed 25 wickets. Mehidy, a vital cog in the Test and one-day side, has been ruled out of at least the first Test against Sri Lanka with a finger injury.

“Initial assessments suggest that the recovery could take at least three weeks which effectively rules (Mehidy) out of the first Test,” chief physician Debashis Chowdhury said.

The first Test is in Chittagong from May 15 to 19 and the second in Dhaka from May 23 to 27.