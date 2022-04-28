Pakistan lose 1-4 to Netherlands in second hockey Test match

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey team failed to continue the winning momentum as they went down 1-4 in the second Test against the Netherlands at Breda on Wednesday.

The green-shirts, who started off their Europe campaign on a winning note as on Tuesday they put up a gritty show to stun World No. 4 Netherlands 5-3 in the first Test.

According to information received here, the new-look national side, who produced an unthinkable performance in the first Test failed to repeat the feat as this time the tough European side was fully prepared to counter their attacks and exploit weaknesses.

Pakistan took lead in the first quarter when Abdul Manan netted a magnificent goal with the help of a short-corner. But afterward, despite putting up a gallant show the young Pakistan side could not plug in loopholes in their grey areas and the hosts took full advantage of that.

The Netherlands equalized the match just before the end of the first half. In the third quarter of the second half, they scored another goal to take a two-goal lead. Then, in the fourth quarter, the Netherlands added two more goals to ensure their win.

The national hockey team will hold a practice session in Belgium on Thursday. They will play their only match against Belgium on Friday. Then they will leave for Spain on May 1 to play a three-match series against that country. All the three matches of the series will be played in Barcelona on May 2, 3, and 4. Later on May 5, the national team will fly back home.