Cotton yarn export increases 25.97pc in 9 months

Cotton yarn exports from the country during first 09 months of current financial year registered about 25.97pc growth as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-March, 2021-22 about 260,284 metric tons of cotton yarn valuing $908.487mn exported as compared the exports of 293,161 metric tons worth $721.216mn of same period last year. Meanwhile, 2,752 metric tons of raw cotton worth of $6.577mn were also exported during the period under review as compared the exports of 499 metric tons valuing $0.0593mn of same period last year.

In first three quarters of current financial year, the exports of cotton cloth grew by 26.51pc as 342,700 metric tons of cotton cloth valuing $1.795bn exported as compared the exports of 314,562 metric tons worth $1.419bn of same period last year. During the period under review, the exports of cotton carded or combed grew by 100pc as 1,211 metric tons of above-mentioned commodity worth $1.632mn exported as against the exports of 49 metric tons valuing $0.064mn of same period last year. It is worth mentioning here that cotton crop would be cultivated over 2.5333mn hectares of land during current Kharif season (2022-23) across the potential areas of the country to produce about 11.034mn bales for fulfilling the domestic demand for industrial raw material as well as for exporting.

The crop to be grown over 1.8211mn hectares of land in the Punjab province as cotton production targets in the province during current season were fixed at 6.600mn bales. The cotton production targets for Sindh Province were fixed at 4mn bales by bringing about 0.4600mn hectares under crop cultivation, whereas crop output targets for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were fixed at 0.004mn bales and 0.430mn bales respectively by cultivating the crop over 0.0022mn hectares and 0.0700mn hectares.

Meanwhile, the federal ministry in collaboration with provincial governments and other stakeholders were also working on multi-pronged strategy to bring maximum area under cotton production for achieving sustainable agriculture growth as well as enhancing farms income. The textile group exports from the country during first 09 months of current financial year witnessed about 25.97pc growth and reached to 14.242bn as against the exports of $11.355bn of same period last year.