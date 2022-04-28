Sajal leaves fans spellbound with her new haircut

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly recently unveiled her latest look and fans cannot stop gushing over her incredible hair transformation.

The ‘Alif’ diva turned to her Instagram on Monday and shared her breath-taking picture of her fresh fringe hair cut with fans.

In the shared pictures, the ‘Mom’ starlet can be seen showing off her new bangs.

Since then fans couldn’t stop drooling over the actress’ new look as she flaunted her million-dollar smile.

Fans and fellow stars showered love and praise on her post. Saboor Aly, Mariam Ansari and Sadia Ghaffar also reacted with hearts on her post.