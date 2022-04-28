Hania flashes her million-dollar smile in latest photo

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s latest picture on social media is a proof that she is a true fashionista. The diva took to her Instagram and left fans in awe with her gorgeous picture while promoting her upcoming film, Parde Mein Rehne Do and made us fall in love with her all over again. In the picture, the Dilruba star can be seen donning a stunning black ensemble as she flaunts her million-dollar smile for the camera. The adorable photo prompted fans to express how adorable and cute the star looked. One fan wrote,” beautiful.” Another commented, “Cutie.”