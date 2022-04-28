Camila Cabello is the new face of the Victoria’s Secret Bombshell fragrance

After seeing Camila Cabello star in Victoria’s Secret’s first ever bilingual campaign, we’ll never be the same. The singer is the newest face of the brand’s Bombshell Fragrance. “Bombshell is about embracing who and what you are and celebrating that every day,” Camila said on her Instagram.

Bombshell features notes of purple passion fruit, Shangri-La peony, vanilla orchid and Italian sun struck pine for a unique, fruity, floral scent. Treat yourself and your mom to embracing your inner Bombshells and order by May 1 to get the fragrance in time for Mother’s Day.

BOMBSHELL EAU DE PARFUM — this fragrance features notes of purple passion fruit, Shangri-La peony and vanilla orchid for a fruity, floral scent. Italian sun struck pine is normally reserved for masculine fragrances, but is added to Bombshell for a unique mix of scents.

BOMBSHELL EAU DE PARFUM ROLLERBALL — this rollerball is a travel-sized version of the scent that still packs all of the Bombshell punch.

Bombshell features notes of purple passion fruit, Shangri-La peony, vanilla orchid and Italian sun struck pine for a unique, fruity, floral scent. Treat yourself and your mom to embracing your inner bombshells and order by Sunday to get the fragrance in time for Mother’s Day

BOMBSHELL FINE FRAGRANCE LOTION — if you’re looking for a body lotion, you can also experience the Bombshell scent with VS’s Bombshell Fine Fragrance Lotion. Plus, they offer 18 other scents in this body lotion.

BOMBSHELL LUXE FRAGRANCE GIFT — how perfect is this Bombshell gift set for Mother’s Day? Plus, it’s on sale now.

DELUXE MINI FRAGRANCE TRIO — here’s another adorable gift set featuring Bombshell.