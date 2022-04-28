Calligraphy exhibition Spring of Hearts opens at Alhamra

To reap the blessings of the holy month of Ramadan, the Lahore Arts Council organised a three-day-long calligraphy exhibition titled “Spring of Hearts” on Wednesday at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall.

Provincial Secretary Information & Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar inaugurated the exhibition along with the famous calligrapher Irfan Qureshi from the Calligraphy Association of Pakistan and Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi.

The exhibition features calligraphers from Turkey, Egypt, Tunisia, Iran, Syria, Yemen and Pakistan. In which six works of art from Turkey, two from Iran, three from Egypt, one from Tunisia, one from Syria, one from Yemen and nine from Pakistan have been displayed.

On the occasion, Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the art of calligraphy has a special place and status in our Islamic civilization and culture. He further said that in the displayed artworks the artists have written the verses of the Qur’an in a very beautiful way.

Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Pakistan is one of the countries where artists have done a great job in calligraphy. This work is being successfully passed down from one generation to another.

Executive Director LAC Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi presented a souvenir to Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar. While DGPR Saman Rai also participated in the exhibition and appreciated the work of the artists.

The exhibition will continue until tomorrow (Friday).