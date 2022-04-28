Tributes paid to theatre icon Madeeha

Glowing tributes were paid on Monday to theatre icon Madeeha Gauhar on her fourth death anniversary at Ajoka Office Lahore. The event was organised by Ajoka Theatre and attended by Ajoka members, Madeeha’s family and friends of Madeeha. Those who spoke in the occasion included Asim Bukhari, Professor Shaista Sirajuddin, writer Neelam Ahmad Bashir, Ajoka Chair Zara Salman, Chinese theatre Scholar Yu Hao Hara, Madeeha’s son and head of Ajoka Institute Nirvaan Nadeem, actor Usman Zia and Ajoka General Secretary Sohail Warraich. Young Ajoka members who spoke included Aisha Khan, Usra Irfan and Umar Bhatti. Madeeha’s husband Shahid Nadeem while welcoming the participants, shared his memories and talked about her undying passion for theatre. The speakers lauded Madeeha’s contribution to the growth of meaningful theatre and peace in the face of hostile governments and intolerant sections of society. A documentary on Madeeha’s career as a director and actor was also screened. Usman Zia said, “She treated group members as her children, she took care of her team as a mother but also expected them to give their best.”