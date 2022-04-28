Mines, minerals, fisheries sectors economic future of Balochistan: Jamali

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali on Wednesday said that the economic future of Balochistan depends on the development of the Mines and Minerals and Fisheries sectors of the province. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Mines and Minerals Association who called on him here at Balochistan Assembly Secretariat. The Acting Governor deplored that due to water scarcity and environmental changes, people attached with the Livestock and Agriculture sector in Balochistan are moving towards alternative livelihoods. We have to give regular industry status to the sectors including Mines and Minerals and Fisheries to which the economic future of the people depends, he emphasized. Jan Muhammad Jamali further stressed that effective steps should be taken by the Workers Welfare Board to improve the infrastructure in the mining area.