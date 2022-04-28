Bitcoin dives to $38,894 as bears return

The cryptocurrency market turned bearish on Wednesday, with market capitalisation shedding 3.7 percent to reach $1.87 trillion. As of 1335 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price slipped by 3.3 percent to $38,894. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $738.8 billion. Bitcoin has shed 6.3 percent of its value during the last seven days. Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, slipped by 3.4 percent to $2,868. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $345 billion. ETH has been 7.6 percent down in the past seven days. Similarly, XRP price went down by 3 percent to reach $0.651. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $31.2 billion with this decrease. XRP has shed 16 percent of its value during the last seven days. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price decreased by 3.6 percent to reach $0.840. Its market capitalisation has reached $26.7 billion with this decrease. ADA has shed 11.8 percent of its value in the past seven days. Similarly, Dogecoin (DOGE) price nosedived by 9.7 percent to $0.139. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $18.4 billion. DOGE has shed 2.1 percent during the last seven days. Similarly, Avalanche (AVAX) price inched down by 0.6 percent to $70.03.