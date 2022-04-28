Imran, Saqib Nisar discuss ‘legal option’

Ousted prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan met former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar Wednesday to discuss political matters. Reports said the ex-prime minister had wanted to meet the former chief justice, therefore, Nisar came to Khan’s residence at Lahore’s Zaman Park. Following the meeting, Nisar told a private TV channel that he expressed concerns over the campaign against judiciary on social media platforms during the meeting with Khan. “I told Imran Khan that the perception being created about the judiciary was wrong […] I told him that there are very good and competent judges present,” Nisar said. Nisar said that the ex-premier did not discuss Punjab’s political situation with him. However, the former chief justice said both of them discussed ‘legal options’, but he did not specify what those legal options pertained to.