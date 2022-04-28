PM to embark on maiden visit to Saudi Arabia today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to pay three-day visit to Saudi Arabia from April 28-30, on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit abroad after assuming the office earlier this month.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the Cabinet.

During the visit, he will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia. The two sides will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem.

The bilateral relationship is complemented by close mutual collaboration at regional and international fora. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries. The regular high-level visits are a key feature of this special relationship. The Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia will impart a strong impetus to deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and further reinforce the growing partnership between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday received a telephone call from National Guard Commander of Bahrain General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa and discussed the bilateral relations. The National Guard Commander of Bahrain extended his warm felicitations to Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his assumption of office as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The prime minister thanked National Guard Commander for his gracious gesture. He underlined the importance Pakistan attached to its relations with Bahrain and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to forge deeper economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Lauding the successful measures by Bahrain against the global pandemic, the prime minister thanked the Bahraini leadership for the measures taken by the Bahraini leadership to look after the Pakistani expatriates, especially during the pandemic.

He also welcomed the project of King Hamad Nursing University and Associated Medical Sciences Hospital in Islamabad, which was a testament to the close brotherly relationship between the two countries. The prime minister added that he looked forward to welcoming King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa to Pakistan, at an early date.

Bahrain is home to a large Pakistani diaspora in the Gulf Region. Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close, cordial ties resting on the firm foundation of shared faith and values. The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Pakistan and Bahrain celebrated 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2021.