NAB requests IHC to dismiss Ahsan Iqbal’s acquittal plea

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to dismiss acquittal plea of Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City Complex reference.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the appeal of Ahsan Iqbal against the decision of accountability court.

The NAB submitted its comments against the appeal and adopted the stance that the department wanted to submit more documents in the case. NAB prosecutor said that the accused had been indicted in the reference and the court had testified three witnesses in the case.

The chief justice remarked that the reference of NAB was basically a challan. The reference was supposed to be filed after the completion of investigation, he said, adding that the trial should be completed within 30 days under the law.

The NAB said that the reference had alleged Ahsan Iqbal for misuse of his powers in Narowal Sports City Complex project. The chief justice asked the NAB prosecutor to tell how a reference is prepared in light of this court’s verdict in Masood Chishti case, adding that the court would accept the acquittal plea if the bureau failed to answer.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal arrived at the rostrum and adopted the stance that he had offered the NAB to prove increase in his assets after he joined the politics. He said that the NAB was just damaging his repute. The court adjourned further hearing into the case till May 11.