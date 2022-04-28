Rahoo briefed about attack on Chinese teachers

Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo on Wednesday said that the security of universities in the province would be reviewed and authorities would be taken on board to revive the Standard Operating Procedures designed for the educational institutions, particularly where foreign faculty is present. Muhammad Ismail Rahoo said this during his visit to the University of Karachi here. He met the KU acting vice chancellor Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon, acting Registrar Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari, Pakistani Director of Confucius Institute for the Chinese Language at the University of Karachi Professor Dr Nasir Uddin Khan, Campus Security Advisor Dr Muhammad Zubair, Dr Abdul Jabbar and others. On this occasion, Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon briefed Sindh Minister for Universities and Educational Boards, Muhammad Ismail Rahoo about the unfortunate incident.

He also said that a new security plan would also be discussed in light of the attack on the Chinese teachers at the University of Karachi. He observed that China has a key role in Pakistan’s economic development and commented that such vicious attempts are being made to spoil the Pak-China relations. Later, while talking to the media at the site of the incident, Muhammad Ismail Rahoo mentioned that concerned departments are investigating the matter and whoever is found involved will be brought to justice. Responding to a question, provincial minister Muhammad Ismail Rahoo said that at present the University of Karachi needs more than 250 cameras to ensure integrated surveillance of the long area of the university. Ismail Rahoo said that ample security arrangements had been made on the KU’s campus and added that foolproof security was provided to the Chinese faculty members at the KU. He said that private security guards and four rangers personnel were deployed to secure the movement of the Chinese faculty on the KU campus as two of rangers personnel were injured in the incident. He shared that eight Chinese faculty members reside in the KU’s campus whose security had been tightened.

Meanwhile, a meeting regarding the security plan was held at the KU Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat under the chairmanship of the acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon, acting Registrar Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari, Campus Security Advisor Dr Muhammad Zubair, Dr Abdul Jabbar, Students’ Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali, Dr Muhammad Farhan Siddiqui, Dr Muhammad Salman Zubair, Security Officer Muhammad Asif, Pakistani Director of Confucius Institute for the Chinese Language at the University of Karachi Professor Dr Nasir Uddin Khan, and rangers and others participated. The meeting decided to write a letter to the concerned authorities to increase the movement of rangers inside the campus and to deploy rangers personnel on all entry and exit gates and routes.