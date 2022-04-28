Kashmiris to stage anti-India rally during Modi’s visit to Tokyo

Japan-based Kashmir Solidarity Forum (KSF) Chairman Shahid Majeed Advocate on Wednesday said the observance of black day on April 24 by Jammu Kashmir people living on both sides of the Line Of Control and rest of the world on the eve of Indian hard-liner Prime Minister Narrindra Modi’s visit to Jammu region of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was the ample proof of the fact that Kashmiris would never accept the unlawful and forced occupation of their motherland by New Delhi at the gunpoint for more long time.

Addressing Japan based Kashmiri Diaspora community in Tokyo, the KSF chairman announced that Japan-based Kashmiri diaspora community will stage protest in front of the Tokyo-based United Nations office and Indian embassy on the eve of Modi’s proposed visit to Japan next month this year, said a press release issued here.

Shahid Majeed underlined that Modi’s occupational forces turned the IIOJK state into a garrison on the eve of Modi’s visit to Jammu in exceptional security cover as this ugly situation, imposing extra ordinary sanctions against the free movement of Kashmiris was already prevailing in the turbulent Indian occupied State since 1989 in general and August 05,2019 in particular when Modi’s fascist rule exercised the sinister act of abrogating special status of the disputed occupied state of Jammu Kashmir by scrapping article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution defying all international norms and commitments on Kashmiris right to self determination inked in the UN resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir issue, he added.

Shahid Majeed Sheikh said that the Jammu Kashmir people would continue their just and principled struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian illegal occupation till it reach to the logical end – despite the fact that India has turned the IIOJK into the largest prison on the planet terminating all means of communications from the bleeding valley with rest of the world since August 05, 2019, the black day in the history of disputed Jammu Kashmir State.

The KSF chairman said that Indian occupational forces were continuing the non-stop reign of violence and state terrorism against innocent Kashmiris.

Shahid underlined that the observance of black day was also aimed at to register protest against continual forced Indian occupation at the time when the Kashmir freedom struggle has reached at the climax as the blood-stained streets of IIOJK were continually being echoed with the mass resentment and protest against the continual Indian oppression and suppression against the valiant freedom-loving people of the strife-torn Internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan State.

Lambasting the hard-liner and fanatic Indian Prime Minister Modi, other speakers while addressing the meeting described BJP’s Hindutva ideology as a threat to regional peace and urged upon the United Nations to perform its due responsibilities for resolving the much-delayed Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions. They underlined that it was high time that the international community, particularly the UN, should come forward to resolve the Kashmir dispute that happens to be the main cause of unrest in the region. “Modi cannot hoodwink the world thereby visiting the occupied region in under the shadow of over a million of the occupying Indian troops,” the message concluded.