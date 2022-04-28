Punjab government crosses historic utilisation of Rs 400 billion on Friday

Punjab government crossed the Rs 400 billion mark for ADP 2021-22 utilisation on Friday.

This is the highest ever utilisation in the history of the province by this time of the Financial Year, a credible source in the Provincial Planning & Development Board informed. The record annual utilisation of ADP funds stands at Rs 411 billion which was utilised in the Financial Year 2017-18. The P&D is aiming for a new record utilization of Rs 550 billion plus by June 30. When asked, the Chairman Planning and Development Board, Abdullah Khan Sumbal, said that the Six Months Projection Framework for the second half of the Financial Year has helped considerably in this massive utilisation and tracking shall be done in accordance with this Framework right down to the end of the Financial Year.