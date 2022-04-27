ECP holds voters’ awareness workshops

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has launched a series of voters’ education and awareness workshops with students of schools, colleges and universities in different districts across the country. The objective behind these workshops was creating a public awareness on ongoing work on revision of electoral rolls for general elections and local government elections.

Under the ECP Voter Education Program a special workshop was organized for students of Sadiq Girls College Women University Bahawalpur which was also attended by teachers, in Punjab. Under this activity ECP aimed at raising awareness among the public in general and youth in particular on electoral process to raise voter turn out in forthcoming all Elections. The ECP is focused on mainstreaming youth, women, persons with disabilities, minority, transgenders and all other marginalized groups of the society.

Awareness is being created in different segments of society are being with the help of universities and colleges’ collaboration and voluntary services to have an information on election affairs in the public. Students will further spread voters’ awareness in their home towns, family, friends and campuses. Informative booklets and pamphlets are also being distributed among the students for onward distribution in their own community and university campuses.