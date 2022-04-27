Eidul Fitr 2022: Shawwal moon likely to be sighted on May 3 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As per the media reports, astronomers have predicted that the Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted on the evening of May 2, according to which Eid ul Fitr will fall on Tuesday, May 3, this year.

Further, the astronomers said that the moon is expected to be born between April 30 and May 1 on crossing conjunction point at 1:28 am PST.

However, the duration for moon sighting after the sunset will be at least 40 minutes and a maximum of 89 minutes and the crescent could be clearly sighted in different parts of the country on the eve of coming Monday if the weather remains clear.