PM Shehbaz stresses for reforms in power sector

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting with Federal Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir stressed to bring reforms into the power sector on a priority basis.

PM Sharif directed the repair and uplift of the defunct power plants at the earliest in view of the uninterrupted supply of electricity across the country.

Khurram Dastgir briefed the prime minister on the proposed reforms for the power sector. He also updated PM Shehbaz on the progress being made regarding his order to end power load-shedding from May 1.