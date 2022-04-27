DBA holds rally to express solidarity with Pak Army

MUZAFFARGARH: District Bar Association (DBA) Muzaffargarh on Wednesday held a rally to express solidarity with Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism and extending sacrifices for the homeland.

The rally commenced at District Bar and culminated at Katchehry Chowk.

Addressing the rally, President DBA Farooq Wajdani and General Secretary Moinuddin paid glowing tribute to the Pakistan Army for its matchless services to the country.

The lawyers were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of the armed forces.