Schools to be given bar code question papers in Punjab

Primary and middle schools in Punjab will no longer be able to purchase ready-made question papers from bazaars starting this year.

The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) has issued instructions to all primary and middle schools regarding the question papers, according to official sources.

Each school will be assigned a unique computerized bar code, which will be printed on the examination papers.

During the exams, District Education Authority officials will scan the bar code to verify the authenticity of the question papers.

“Strict sanctions will be imposed on school principals who purchase question papers from the bazaar,” the PEC warned.