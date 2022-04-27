PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto to take oath today

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says that he will be taking the oath of office today (Wednesday) and that he is likely to be named a foreign minister.

He said it in a press conference after a meeting of the PPP’s Central Executive Committee on Tuesday (CEC). When Qamar Zaman Kaira said last week that his party’s leader would take the oath of office in two days, this is what happened.

He was there when the first federal cabinet took their oaths, but he didn’t take the oath. But Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PPP leader would take the oath when he came back to Pakistan.

A journalist in London asked Kaira if Bilawal had already left for Pakistan, and she said he had. He had met with Nawaz Sharif twice to talk about politics.

On the other hand, Bilawal said that Imran Khan’s “foreign conspiracy” narrative hurt Pakistan’s image on international forums.

Bilawal said that the PTI chairman’s “conspiracies” would keep going on as long as he kept moving his target from the judiciary to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Khan broke the Constitution and thought it was just a “piece of paper,” the PPP chairman said. Ex-deputy speaker Qasim Suri and President Arif Alvi were also part of the “conspiracy.”

Before the vote on a no-confidence motion against the then-prime minister, he asked that the events that happened the night before the vote be looked into.

“Imran Khan’s politics are based on lying and making up stories. He is running a campaign called, “Why didn’t you save me? I need your help.” He is going after every place that didn’t “save” him “People in the PPP said:

In a speech, Bilawal blamed Khan for making “all the institutions of Pakistan” controversial. She asked them to keep working within their constitutional boundaries.

Bilawal said that Nawaz had invited him to iftar, where they talked about the “Charter of Democracy (CoD) II” and not “the handing of portfolios,” which is what they talked about in their meeting.