Enmity with US would hurt Pak-US relations, says PM Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that Pakistan “cannot afford enmity” with the United States, emphasizing the importance of Islamabad bolstering ties with the superpower.

The premier made the remarks about the importance of strengthening ties with Washington during a press conference on Tuesday evening, amid PTI claims that the Imran Khan government was deposed by a foreign-funded conspiracy.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also stated that, while the National Security Committee’s statement is unambiguous and there is no evidence of a foreign conspiracy, he will consider establishing a judicial commission to investigate the cable scandal.

In response to the Karachi terror attack, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the incident was “extremely detrimental to the country,” adding that Pakistan’s security must be improved. He stated that he has directed the interior minister to visit Karachi on Wednesday (today) and speak with the Sindh government about the safety of Chinese nationals.

Additionally, the premier stated that he intends to convene a comprehensive security meeting upon his return from Saudi Arabia. When asked who he hoped to meet during his three-day visit to the kingdom, the prime minister stated that he hoped to meet with Saudi leaders to strengthen bilateral ties.

He criticized the previous government’s foreign policy, claiming that Saudi Arabia had provided Pakistan with oil on a deferred payment basis and deposited money with the central bank to aid the economy; the PTI government had told Saudi Arabia that “we can raise the Kashmir issue without you.”

He described the government’s plan to manage the economy while also delivering on other fronts as “a very difficult challenge, but not impossible.”

When asked if he would reinstate the PTI in parliament to ensure the role of an effective opposition, the prime minister stated that the resignations of PTI lawmakers would need to be examined first to determine who was forced to resign and who resigned voluntarily.

In response to the PTI’s planned marches and rallies, he stated that while his government opposes vengeance politics, he will not tolerate anarchy in the country. Concerning the media, Sharif stated that he believed in free speech and emphasized the importance of the media highlighting his government’s errors.

When asked if he would repeal the Act, he stated that there should be a distinction between the truth and a lie. The prime minister stated in response to a question about the new army chief’s appointment that it would be done in accordance with the rules.