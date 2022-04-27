Emmanuel Macron’s win was also a win for Louis Vuitton

Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential election Sunday was not just a victory for the young president’s vision of France and its role in the world, or centrism versus the far-right wing, although it was both of those things. It was also a victory for fashion, especially high fashion, and the role it plays in reflecting French culture and heritage to the world. If in doubt, simply consider the election night outfit of Brigitte Macron: a custom-made cropped Louis Vuitton navy jacket with silver military detailing and matching pants, perfectly coordinated with her husband’s navy suit. It was a choice that reflected the couple’s united front as well as the ideological battleground the election had become. And it acted as a subtle signal from an administration with a bent toward big business and the free market that those relations will continue to flourish in its second term. Luxury, after all, has been cozying up to Emmanuel Macron since his first run for president, in 2017 and Louis Vuitton has been his wife’s brand of choice since she became first lady. Although she has worn other French labels, including Balmain and Alexandre Vauthier, none have been as regularly represented in her public wardrobe as Louis Vuitton. She has worn Vuitton during many of her most performative moments – those times certain to be preserved visually for history, when she serves as a representative of not just herself or her spouse, but the country writ large.