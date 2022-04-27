PPL donates ambulances to BHUs in Jamshoro

As part of its diverse Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) handed over two fully equipped Toyota Hilux Standard ambulances for Basic Health Units (BHU), at Taluka Thana Bula Khan, District Jamshoro, Sindh at a cost of over Rs. 10 million.

Actg. General Manager Corporate Services Syed Mahmood Ul Hassan and Coord. General Manager Exploration South Syed Muhammad Tauqeer on behalf of PPL presented the ambulances to Deputy Commissioner, District Jamshoro, Captain (Retired) Fariduddin Mustafa for BHUs Sari and Mole, respectively, in a simple ceremony held on April 26 at Deputy Commissioner Secretariat, District Jamshoro, Kotri. Representatives of district health and information departments and PPL’s management and staff were present on the occasion.

The ambulances, purchased under the Petroleum Concession Agreement of Malir Block, include emergency basic life support medical equipment to benefit local communities of Taluka Thana Bula Khan and assist in emergency transportation of critically-ill patients, including expecting women.

The Social Welfare Committee of Malir Block has approved four schemes under the social welfare obligation funds of Rs. 30 million, which besides the ambulances, include water bore and distribution network at village Ilyas Shodo to Rahoo Shodo, solar-based water well and distribution network at village Soomar Karrani, Union Council (UC) Sari and water supply distribution pipeline with reserve tank for village Raza Muhammad Shehno UC Mole which will be completed shortly.