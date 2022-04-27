KSE-100 drops below 46,000

The benchmark KSE-100 index fell on Tuesday after a day of relief due to selling pressure on the Pakistan Stock Exchange due to fears over depleted foreign exchange reserves and pressure on the local currency.

The session began with a whirlwind of activity, with the market swinging sharply in either direction. Midday saw the stock market fall from an intra-day high of 111.3 points due to profit-taking as investors remained apprehensive about the International Monetary Fund’s Extended Fund Facility of $6 billion. After this moment, the market continued to drop, eventually ending the day with a loss.

KSE-100 lost 255.57 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 45,817.67 at the end of the day on Tuesday.

Capital Stake reported that the Pakistan Stock Exchange “failed to carry over the good momentum from its previous session” on Tuesday, ending the day “in the negative”. Volumes were down from the previous close as indexes moved in the red for most of the day.

The state of the world’s stock markets was far but uniform. WTI crude oil prices fell by 0.85 percent to $97.69 per barrel. According to the data, the price of Brent crude oil fell by 0.62 percent to $101.53.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail declared that fuel prices in Pakistan will remain stable till the end of the current month, which is a positive development on the economic front. A boost in the price of petroleum products is now expected in May, according to the market.

The oil and gas exploration sector (64.64 points), the technology and communication sector (38.68 points), and the electricity generation and distribution sector (32.68 points) were among the sectors that contributed to the decline in the benchmark KSE-100 index (36.02 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell to 210.2 million shares on Tuesday, down from 368.83 million shares on Monday. After dropping to Rs9.66 billion the previous session, the value of shares traded fell to Rs6.23 billion in the most recent session. Following G3 Technologies, which had 18.85 million shares traded, Lotte Chemical had 17.92 million shares traded and Hum Network had 14.3 million shares traded, according to the most recent available data. On Tuesday, shares in 324 businesses were traded, with 90 firms reporting gains, 211 companies reporting losses, and 23 companies reporting no change.