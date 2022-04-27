Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships namely,Amali, Maersk Magellan, Silver Ellie, Phaedra, Chemroad Orchid, Bulk Castor and RosaScheduled to load/offload Cement, Condensate, Palm oil, Soyabean, Phosphoric Acid, Coal and Containers, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Grain Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Containers Terminal respectively during the last 24 hour. Meanwhile three more ships,Al-Salam, FSM and MSC Alessia Carrying Gas oil, LPG and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same period. A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Container ship ‘MSC Valencia’ left the Port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, ChemroadOrchied, Silver Ellie and Rosa are expected to sail on today in the afternoon. A cargo volume of 129,713 tonnes, comprising 86,677 tonnes imports cargo and 43,036 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,650` Containers (1,279 TEUs Imports and 2,371 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.