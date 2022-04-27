Food imports increase by 15.46pc in 9 months

The food group imports into the country during first three quarters of current financial year increased by 15.46pc as against the imports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-March 2021-22, different food commodities valuing $7.067b imported as against the imports of $6.121b of corresponding period of last year. The major commodities which observed increase in their respective imports during the period under review including soyabean 113.73pc, palm oil 46.74pc, sugar 49.74pc, tea 11.95pc, spices 11.71pc and pulses 6.53pc. Meanwhile, the imports of milk cream and milk for infants during the period under review decreased by 16.78pc, wheat unmilled 19.12pc, dry fruits and nuts decreased by 22.54pc. In last nine months of current financial year, $2.443b spent on the import of palm oil as against the import of $1.860b of same period last year, besides spending $103.873m on the import of soyabean oil as compared the import of 48.325m in order to fulfill the domestic requirements of edible oil and vegetable ghee.