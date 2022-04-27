Bitcoin jumps to $40,361 as cryptos snap losing streak

The cryptocurrency market reversed days-long losing streak on Tuesday, with market capitalisation gaining 3.7 percent to reach $1.96 trillion.

As of 1305 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price surged by 3.9 percent to $40,361. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $767.8 billion. Bitcoin has shed 1.2 percent of its value during the last seven days.

Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, surged by 4.4 percent to $2,987. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $360.8 billion. ETH has been 2.3 percent down in the past seven days.

Similarly, XRP price went up by 1.2 percent to reach $0.674. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $32.5 billion with this increase. XRP has shed 12.2 percent of its value during the last seven days.

On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price increased by 2.5 percent to reach $0.879. Its market capitalisation has reached $28.3 billion with this increase. ADA has shed 6.2 percent of its value in the past seven days.

Similarly, Dogecoin (DOGE) price jumped by 11.7 percent to $0.155. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $20.8 billion. DOGE has gained 11.9 percent during the last seven days.

Similarly, Avalanche (AVAX) price went up by 2 percent to $71.01. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of AVAX has reached $19 billion. AVAX has shed 8.5 percent of its value during the last seven days.

Meanwhile, Afghan residents are reportedly acquiring digital assets to preserve their savings. Since the Taliban seized control, the value of crypto transactions per week has in some cases doubled, a Bloomberg report has said.

Demand for digital currencies in Afghanistan has reportedly surged as residents seek to pre-empt the possible seizure of their funds by the Taliban government. In addition, digital currencies are being used to curb the Taliban’s influence on their economic well-being.