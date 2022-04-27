Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s date night at event honouring Jon Stewart

Live from New York, er Washington D.C., it’s Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The couple attended a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on April 24 during which Jon Stewart was presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Pete was one of many stars who took the stage to honor Jon. According to The New York Times, the Saturday Night Live star thanked the former Daily Show host for his advocacy work on behalf of veterans and 9/11 first responders. Pete’s father, Scott Davidson, was a New York firefighter who died in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001.

“If my dad were here,” Pete said, per the newspaper, “I know he’d be happy that you’re looking out for him and his friends after all these years.”

Samantha Bee, Steve Carell, Dave Chappelle, Olivia Munn, Jimmy Kimmel, Ed Helms, Gary Clark Jr., Bruce Springsteen, Bassem Youssef and Stephen Colbert also celebrated Jon’s award.

This latest outing for Kim and Pete, who started dating shortly after she hosted SNL in October, comes just a few weeks after he supported her at the premiere of The Kardashians in Los Angeles. However, despite a few public outings and going Instagram official in March, the stars have kept many details of their relationship private.

“I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete,” Kim said on a recent episode of Making Space With Hoda Kotb, “and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about.”

But if their latest outing is any indication, it looks like Kim and Pete are still going strong.

“I mean, I am, like, a relationship kind of girl, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” the SKIMS founder said when asked how serious her relationship with the comedian is during a recent interview with Robin Roberts for ABC News.

“Obviously I wanna take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”