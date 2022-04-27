Zayed says he is taking his journey as an actor to the next level, thanks Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne

Actor Zayed Khan is all set to make his comeback soon. On Tuesday, he shared photos of his ‘transformation’ and said that he would be returning to acting soon as he missed it deeply. In his post, he thanked Sussanne Khan, and his ‘brother, mentor’ Hrithik Roshan.

Zayed wrote, “Hello People , the Resurrection took time but in the bargain taught me so much about self belief , hard work, razor focus and that love in all its forms is around you . All you have to do is reach out and perceive and it will be yours . I am finally taking my journey as an actor to the next level and quite honestly i did miss it deeply. Going to be sharing a series of a fabulous association of pictures taken by non other than my sister @tinadehal who has managed to capture the essence of who i really am underneath … every 5 days i will share a new array of pictures that exposes the transformed ‘Zayed Khan.”

He added, “I have a lot of people to thank during this transformative journey. Starting with my wife @malzkhan , my parents Sanjay Khan , Zarine Khan my sisters @farahkhanali @suzkr Simone, a brother and a mentor @hrithikroshan @satya_barbarian_fitness ( he truly metamorphosed my body and i owe him a special thanks ). And last but not least my kiddos Zidaan and Aariz who are my honest sounding boards . As i release more of the series i wish to here from all well wishers as you guys are truly what’s worth this journey. Big hug to all of you’ll . Stay blessed and strive for simple happiness the rest will follow.” Celebrities flooded his post with comments. Esha Deol dropped a smiley emoticon, while Dia Mirza wrote, “You look absolutely amazing ZK!!! More love and power to you!”