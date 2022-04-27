Vidya praises ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ trailer

Actor Vidya Balan sent her best wishes to the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, as the trailer dropped today. Vidya had featured in the 2007 prequel Bhool Bhulaiyya, that also starred Shiney Ahuja and Akshay Kumar. In an Instagram post, the actor praised the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, saying that she couldn’t “wait to experience the rollercoaster again”.

She wrote, “Congratulations #BhushanKumar and team for this haunted comedy. The trailer looks familiar yet different … Haha!! … can’t wait to experience this roller-coaster ride again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.?Watch the family entertainer, releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!” Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.

While interacting with the media at the trailer launch, director Anees Bazmee confessed that making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a challenge, as it was not easy to match Priyadarshan’s vision while making sure that the film also looks different than the first one.

He said, “Akshay is a great actor and a good friend. We have done a couple of films together. Vidya had done a great job in the first film. I wish there was a scope to get both of them in the film in a guest appearance.

It would have naturally benefited us. But the script didn’t give that opportunity. If they were together in this film, it would have been a happy occasion. But in this film, we have worked on a different kind of script. Except for Rajpal Yadav, everyone is new. If they were in the film, it would’ve been good. But once you watch all of them, you’ll feel ek tarah se theek he hua. We have attempted to make a different film.”

Bhool Bhulaiyya was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu, which had starred Mohanlal, Shobana and Suresh Gopi in the lead roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on May 20.