People of Balochistan fully support freedom struggle of Kashmiris: Bizinjo

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Tuesday called on Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo here at CM Secretariat.

The parliamentarians of AJK and Balochistan were also present on the occasion. The matters pertaining to mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The chief minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to the AJK prime minister for being elected unopposed.

“Qaid-e-Azam termed Kashmir as an integral part of Pakistan,” CM Bizinjo said while talking to the delegation adding that people of Balochistan fully supported the just struggle of Kashmir.

He said that Kashmiris living in Balochistan were close to our heart.

Issues faced by Kashmiri community in the province would be resolved on priority basis, he added. The chief minister also announced to increase the quota allotted in Bolan Medical College for Kashmiri students.

Balochistan Coastal Development Authority to boost tourism: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo has said that Balochistan Coastal Development Authority is a key institution for development of coastal areas and promotion of tourism which will be made more active and dynamic.

He was addressing the 17th meeting of the Governing Body also attended by Member Provincial Assembly Mir Hamal Kalmati, Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Aqeeli and all the members of the Governing Body. Secretary Fisheries Department Babar Khan Kakar presented the agenda of the Governing Body meeting. The decisions of the meeting were ratified while the meeting also approved the budget grant-in-aid of BCDA for the financial year 2021-22. The meeting also approved the post-retirement promotion of a retired officer of BCDA. Instructing the Governing Body to hold its meetings on time, CM Balochistan said that timely decisions are important for the efficient payment of administrative and developmental matters of the institution.

