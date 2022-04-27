PIA COO Jawad Zafar passes away

Chief Operating Officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Commodore Jawad Zafar died of sudden cardiac arrest on Tuesday. Renowned Air Force Fighter Pilot Jawad Zafar was the recipient of sword of Honor and was conferred with many awards by the Government of Pakistan for his services. Jawad Zafar joined PIA on deputation from Air Force in October 2018 and appointed as Chief Operating Officer.

He remained the right hand of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and restructured PIA’s operations and created new business plans. Acting CEO of PIA Amir Hayat and all PIA employees expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Jawad Zafar.