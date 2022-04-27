Shehbaz trying to improve country’s economy: PML-N

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N)’s Balochistan Senior Vice President Nawab Salman Khan Khilji on Tuesday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was striving to improve economic situation of the country for interest of public welfare. In a statement issued here, he said PML-N was a party of poor and middle class and it was mission to serve common people and develop the country through positive measures.

He said that the government would make a new chapter of economic sovereignty, national development and national security. Khilji said that the PML-N was emerging as an active and organized party in Balochistan saying that the PML-N would achieve complete success in Balochistan. He said that the decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to form a National Economic Council to prepare economic proposals and recommendations on urgent basis to address the economic challenges facing the country was a step in the right direction. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was pressuring the Election Commission of Pakistan to evade the foreign funding case. Demonstrations in front of the Election Commission Offices area also a link in the same chain, but it cannot escape the foreign funding case, he said, adding that the PTI has to give an account of foreign funding to the people.