IG Punjab for provision of Eid gifts to martyrs’ families

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan said on Tuesday that brave police officials who sacrificed their lives in line of duty were the real heroes of the department and the department would not leave their families alone at any stage.

The IG Punjab directed RPOs, DPOs to keep close contact with the families of martyrs and provide them all possible facilities. He said that on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, Eid gifts should be provided by the department to the families of martyrs in all districts of the province and senior officers should also visit houses of martyrs for expressing solidarity with them. He said the Punjab Police were like a family and as the Chief of Punjab Police the best welfare of the families of martyrs was his first priority, for which, all available resources would be utilized.

On the direction of IG Punjab, DIG Welfare Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani issued instructions to send Eid to the families of martyrs in all districts. In a letter sent to RPOs and DPOs, it has been directed that cash gifts as well as Eid gifts be given to the families of martyrs in all districts of the province. Moreover, senior officers would also visit homes of martyrs and present them Eid gifts.

The letter further said that on the day of Eidul Fitr, CCPO, all RPOs, DPOs including would visit houses of two martyrs and meet their families and a detailed report would be sent to the Central Police Office after the distribution of Eid gifts.