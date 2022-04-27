Unrelenting CASOs make Kashmiris’ life miserable in Ramazan

Indian troops, paramilitary personnel and sleuths of dreaded agencies continued violent cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) subjecting the residents to brutal torture and harassment even in the holy month of Ramazan.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the forces’ personnel conducted operations and house raids in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Badgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch and Kishtwar areas. The India’s notorious National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency (SIA) seized mobile phones, laptops, computers and documents during house raids in different areas of the Kashmir Valley.

The residents complained to the media that the troops barged into their houses, harassed and abused the inmates including women and children and vandalized properties.

An analyst based in Srinagar said the successive Indian governments and theirs puppets in IIOJK could not achieve anything through their brutal acts and militaristic policies for the last several decades and would also not get anything from these Cordon And Search Operations (CASOs)

Meanwhile, the APHC leadership appealed to the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the inhuman treatment meted out to the Kashmiri detainees in various jails and play role in their release.