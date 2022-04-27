Rescue 1122, PBSA join hands to promote volunteerism

Rescue 1122 has embarked on a landmark collaboration with the Pakistan Boy Scouts Association for the goal of equipping & promoting volunteerism and first aid training with mutual cooperation to improve emergency preparedness and response and establishment of socially responsible safer communities. The Director-General, Rescue Dr. Rizwan Naseer signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chief Commissioner, PBSA, Sarfraz Qamar Daha here at National Headquarters PBSA Islamabad.

According to the MoU, both organizations shall support each other in terms of life-saving skills, camp management training, community development, and safety initiatives through Rescue Scouts. Rescue shall provide training opportunities to Scouts in all Districts and Tehsils at their Rescue Stations, while PBSA will provide support to Rescue 1122 in term of camp management training, community development and other scouting activities. The PBSA shall provide opportunities to Rescue Scouts for national & international scouting programs.

Furthermore, both organizations shall jointly organize scout hikes and desert hikes in different regions of Pakistan with a prior understanding of case to case. They also agreed to exchange different training programs for the management of emergencies and safety promotions. The Central coordination regarding all activities shall be done through the focal person of both organizations. Likewise, the representatives of both organizations shall adhere to the Ethical Code of Conduct to serve humanity without discrimination, remain impartial & neutral, shall respect diversity, and avoid confrontation.

On this occasion, DG Rescue, Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that this step would enhance the emergency preparedness & response and lead to establishment of socially responsible safer communities. He thanked PBSA, Islamabad for extending their sincere cooperation and pledged this collaborative work would continue for life safety. Similarly, Chief Commissioner, PBSA Sarfraz Qamar Daha said that he felt proud to ink MoU with Rescue 1122 which has become the leading Emergency Service of South Asia.