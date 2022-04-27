Sharjeel, Nasir Hussain, Mukesh Chawla inspect site of suicide blast

Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Mukesh Kumar Chawla inspected the site of a suicide bombing at the gate of Confucius Institute on Tuesday.In-charge CTD Omar Khattab, Deputy Commissioner East Asif Jan Siddiqui and SSP East briefed the provincial ministers about the incident and preminarly findings. Talking to media, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that tragic incident has taken place in the city adding that it was an incident of terrorism .’ It is not a accidental incident ,’ the minister said. Police and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident thoroughly. He added that it is the act of cowards who take the law into hands and resort to terrisosm.These are the enemies of our country.The provincial minister mentioned that: We have capable police officers who have resolved all such incidents of terrorism occured in the metropolis in the past.He hoped that confusicios institute blast would also be resolvedcomprehensively.