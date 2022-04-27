Women’s Serie A to go pro from next season: Italian FA

MILAN: The women’s Serie A will turn professional from next season, Italy’s football federation announced on Tuesday.

The top flight will go professional after the federation (FIGC) passed a motion changing the rules governing the women’s game.

“Today is an important day, finally we have the rules and regulations which govern professionalism in women’s football,” said FIGC chief Gabriele Gravina.

Juventus are the dominant team in women’s Serie A after winning the last four league titles.

They reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League this year, where they were eliminated by seven-time European champions Lyon.